Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,256,000 after acquiring an additional 249,440 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 839,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

