Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $15.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $86,345. Corporate insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Alector Stock Down 9.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 371,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.83. Alector has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

