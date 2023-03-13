Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $15.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $86,345. Corporate insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alector

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 371,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Stock Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.83. Alector has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.