Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 174.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Skyline Champion worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after acquiring an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $66.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $579,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,804. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

