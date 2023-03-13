Algert Global LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) by 143.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. BNP Paribas began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

MaxLinear Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.92.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

