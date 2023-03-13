Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,518 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 347.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $24.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.99%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

