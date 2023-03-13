Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.85% of Alkermes worth $104,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alkermes Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.61 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.
About Alkermes
Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkermes (ALKS)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.