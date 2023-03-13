Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.85% of Alkermes worth $104,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.61 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

