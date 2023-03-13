Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $151,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $181.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.