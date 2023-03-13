Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 381,758 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,758 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $128,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $101.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.