Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,765,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $142,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ameren by 13.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 25,759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

Insider Activity

Ameren Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,509 shares of company stock worth $9,315,742 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.26. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.00%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

