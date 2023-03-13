Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Lockheed Martin worth $152,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $475.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

