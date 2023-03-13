Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $127.35 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,458,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.61% of Weyerhaeuser worth $127,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.9 %

WY stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

