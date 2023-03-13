Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $133.24 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Equinix worth $133,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 65.4% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 2.5 %

EQIX opened at $665.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $708.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.28.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

