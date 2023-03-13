Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $119,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 65.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $91,124.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,979.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,955 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Flywire Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.