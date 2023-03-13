Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,146 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,745 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of VMware worth $150,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 11.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 22.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 539.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 144,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Down 0.6 %

VMware stock opened at $117.64 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.14 and its 200 day moving average is $116.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.