Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69,972 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.88% of Carlisle Companies worth $126,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $243.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $222.01 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.60 and its 200 day moving average is $261.46.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.