Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 502,076 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,076 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.20% of Acadia Healthcare worth $156,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $68.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.