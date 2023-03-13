Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,927.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,370 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,017.7% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 52,430,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,041,220,000 after purchasing an additional 49,955,003 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $91.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

