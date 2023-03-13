Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACAX opened at $10.29 on Monday. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Alset Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

