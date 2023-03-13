Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 131.9% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.45. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
