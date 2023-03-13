Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 131.9% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.45. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

