Amyris (AMRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amyris Stock Performance

Amyris stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Amyris has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $373.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 65.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amyris by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 45,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amyris by 92.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Amyris

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

