Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) PT at $14.92

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,454. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $17,703,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $19,648,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.