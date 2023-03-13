Analysts Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Target Price at $23.67

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $21.57 on Friday. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

