Analysts Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target at $49.52

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $37.28 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, III Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

