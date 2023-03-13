Analysts Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) PT at $57.71

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 41.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

