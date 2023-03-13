Analysts Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT at $20.80

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 784.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Clarus by 112.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Stock Down 4.5 %

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. Clarus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Clarus’s payout ratio is -5.24%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Stories

