Analysts Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) PT at $169.80

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EGP opened at $156.14 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $217.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Stories

