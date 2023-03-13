Analysts Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price at $20.11

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on FWRG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.28 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $905.49 million, a P/E ratio of 127.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

