Analysts Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price at $20.11

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.11.
Several research firms have recently commented on FWRG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.28 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $905.49 million, a P/E ratio of 127.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
