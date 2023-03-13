Analysts Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) PT at $256.20

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $249.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.86 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

