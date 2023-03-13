Analyzing PropertyGuru (PGRU) and Its Rivals

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) is one of 151 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PropertyGuru to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75 PropertyGuru Competitors 493 2957 4998 72 2.55

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PropertyGuru and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

PropertyGuru presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 63.68%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 40.07%. Given PropertyGuru’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru -109.32% -21.02% -17.83% PropertyGuru Competitors -127.22% -1,644.55% -18.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PropertyGuru and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $98.62 million -$93.75 million -4.74 PropertyGuru Competitors $913.17 million -$43.97 million -8.10

PropertyGuru’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru. PropertyGuru is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PropertyGuru beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

