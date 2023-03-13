Analyzing Spirit Airlines (SAVE) & Its Rivals

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Spirit Airlines to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirit Airlines and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 569 2016 3175 178 2.50

Profitability

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Spirit Airlines’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Spirit Airlines Competitors -6.28% -40.34% -1.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion -$554.15 million -3.33 Spirit Airlines Competitors $11.58 billion -$605.66 million -10.27

Spirit Airlines’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ peers have a beta of 2.11, meaning that their average stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit Airlines peers beat Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

