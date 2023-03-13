Analyzing Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA)

Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA – Get Rating) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestin Realty Mortgage I N/A N/A N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust 23.28% 9.03% 3.48%

Risk and Volatility

Vestin Realty Mortgage I has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestin Realty Mortgage I 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vestin Realty Mortgage I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestin Realty Mortgage I $2.44 million 0.90 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 7.37 $21.10 million $1.53 31.61

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Vestin Realty Mortgage I on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages in the United States. It also invests in, acquires, manages, or sells real properties. The company was formerly known as Vestin Fund I, LLC. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

