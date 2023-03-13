Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Antelope Enterprise Trading Down 4.2 %

AEHL stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

