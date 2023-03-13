Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Antelope Enterprise Trading Down 4.2 %
AEHL stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.
Antelope Enterprise Company Profile
