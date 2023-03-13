Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Up 118.6% in February

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the February 13th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $1.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

