Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arcos Dorados Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.