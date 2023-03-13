Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

About Arcos Dorados

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Rayliant Investment Research acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,481 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

