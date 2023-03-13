Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $173.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $146.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.30. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.07. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,962 shares of company stock worth $32,194,339 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Arista Networks by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 54,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.