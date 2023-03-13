Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,056,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,962 shares of company stock valued at $32,194,339. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $146.46 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $152.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

