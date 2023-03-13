Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $146.46 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $152.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,962 shares of company stock worth $32,194,339. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.