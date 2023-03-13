Ascend Wellness (AAWH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of OTC AAWH opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $226.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.79. Ascend Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ascend Wellness in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

