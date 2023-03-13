Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGO stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. StockNews.com lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assured Guaranty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

