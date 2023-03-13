ATB Capital Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Target Price to C$1.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWM. CIBC increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. CSFB increased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$406.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

