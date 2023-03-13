Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atkore worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atkore Stock Down 5.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $138.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.89 and a 200-day moving average of $111.05. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. Analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

