Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $119.51 Average PT from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.51.
ATLKY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Atlas Copco Price Performance
Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.20.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.
