Atrion Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.15 (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.15 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Atrion has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.
Atrion Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $605.25 on Monday. Atrion has a twelve month low of $534.99 and a twelve month high of $783.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion
About Atrion
Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atrion (ATRI)
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
- Snap Stock Snaps Back on Prospects for a TikTok Ban
- Mitigate Risk in Your Portfolio with These 2 Stocks
- Is Bionano Genomics a Risk Worth Taking at This Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.