Atrion Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.15 (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.15 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Atrion has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $605.25 on Monday. Atrion has a twelve month low of $534.99 and a twelve month high of $783.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

About Atrion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atrion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,683,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Atrion by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.