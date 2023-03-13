Audacy (AUD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Audacy to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Audacy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AUD stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.59. Audacy has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Audacy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Audacy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 53,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 578,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 315.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 40,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

