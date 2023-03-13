Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) & Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Avangrid has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 11.12% 4.45% 2.25% Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Avangrid and Alaska Power & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Avangrid pays out 77.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avangrid and Alaska Power & Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 3 1 0 2.00 Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avangrid presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.27%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avangrid and Alaska Power & Telephone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $7.92 billion 1.86 $881.00 million $2.28 16.69 Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Summary

Avangrid beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc. engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities. The Other segment covers miscellaneous corporate revenues including intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

(Get Rating)

Alaska Power & Telephone Co. engages in the provision of energy and communication services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Electric, Regulated Telecom, and Other Nonregulated. The Regulated Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric service including both hydro electric and diesel generation facilities. The Regulated Telecom segment includes local telephone services. The Other Nonregulated segment covers the activities of AP&T Wireless, AP&T Long Distance, and engineering services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.