Avinger (AVGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th.
Avinger Stock Performance
Shares of AVGR opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
