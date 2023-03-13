Avinger (AVGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGRGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

See Also

Earnings History for Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.