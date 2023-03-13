Avinger (AVGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Avinger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avinger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.