Avinger (AVGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGRGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th.

Avinger Price Performance

AVGR opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.