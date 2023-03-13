Avinger (AVGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th.
AVGR opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
