Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance
BW stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $493.67 million, a PE ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.95. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
