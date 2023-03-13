Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

BW stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $493.67 million, a PE ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.95. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

