Bank of America Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $60.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $93.16.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

