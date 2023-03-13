Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 483.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.33 ($5.81).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.43) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($5.84) to GBX 499 ($6.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 438.10 ($5.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.33. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 576.60 ($6.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 452.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 413.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 859.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,058.82%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

